Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 10,833 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 253,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

