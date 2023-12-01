Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.0 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

