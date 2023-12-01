Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Leidos’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

