Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 138.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

