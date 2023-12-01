Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,114 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

