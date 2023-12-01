Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $6,372,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,500 shares of company stock worth $65,412,891. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $93.98 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

