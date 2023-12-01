Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,828 shares of company stock valued at $588,238 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $218.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

