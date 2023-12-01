Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

