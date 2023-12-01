Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 38,610 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.11.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.