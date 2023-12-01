Natixis Buys 9,360 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Natixis boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,475 shares of company stock worth $28,221,669. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $219.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $223.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

