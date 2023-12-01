Natixis Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.49 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $517,542.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,829,102.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $188,730.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,829,102.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 798,467 shares of company stock valued at $53,159,870. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

