Natixis Trims Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Natixis trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

