Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,721 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $138,407,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.