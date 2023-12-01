Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,252 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $275.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.71 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.83.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

