Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

