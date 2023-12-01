BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $1,907,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WBA opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.