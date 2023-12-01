BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,320,774 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.02% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,044,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $134.00 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

