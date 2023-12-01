PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $30.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of PD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 176.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,033,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $33,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $22,062,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,335,000 after buying an additional 549,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

