BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,485,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.91% of Quanta Services worth $2,256,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 40.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Quanta Services by 33.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

