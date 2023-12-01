T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,288,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,477,865 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $2,272,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,895. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

