DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,352,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 633,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $2,311,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

