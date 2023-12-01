BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,488,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,539 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 15.9% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $2,820,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

VMware stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

