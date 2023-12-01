Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 109.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crane by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 959,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,983,000 after acquiring an additional 661,693 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Crane by 100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 319,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

NYSE CR opened at $105.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $110.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

