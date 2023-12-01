Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $78.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

