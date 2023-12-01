Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 1.5 %

UNM stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UNM

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.