Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $347.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average is $350.87.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

