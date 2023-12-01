Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

