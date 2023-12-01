Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

