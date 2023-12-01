Huntington National Bank Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 281.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC raised its stake in PVH by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

