Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $446.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $448.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

