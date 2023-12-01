International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Shares Down 9.8%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.