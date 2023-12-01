Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.30. 251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Clough Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.96.

About Clough Select Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.