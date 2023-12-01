Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.88. 42,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 82,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James cut Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYRN

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 12,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 615,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,201.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $73,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 56.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.