Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Trading Down 9.1%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 669,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 668,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advent Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advent Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advent Technologies by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advent Technologies by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

