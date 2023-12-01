Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,197,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $71,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

