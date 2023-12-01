Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $400.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.57.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

