Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $86.56 Million in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,300,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam grew its position in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Block by 119.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $63.44 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

