Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,239,100 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,016,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Coupang worth $87,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $194,784,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Coupang by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 656.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coupang by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,962 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.38. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

