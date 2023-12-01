Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $88,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $432.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

