Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 226,500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of United Airlines worth $89,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

