Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys Shares of 51,023 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 636,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 211,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACRS opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

