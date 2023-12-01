Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $90,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

