Timothy Saxe Sells 7,637 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,536.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QuickLogic Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QuickLogic

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.