Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.73, but opened at $52.22. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 5,298,071 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

