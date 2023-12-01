Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $93.41 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.68% of Vector Group worth $93,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vector Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vector Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth $1,284,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 147.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Vector Group Price Performance

NYSE VGR opened at $10.71 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 73.40%.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,429.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

