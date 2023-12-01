Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $94.64 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 104.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $94,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after buying an additional 124,625 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,620.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,329.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,285.12. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,625.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

