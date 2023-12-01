10,477 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,497 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 72.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and have sold 6,507 shares worth $274,870. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

