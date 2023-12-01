Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,376 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of RPC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RPC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of RPC by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

RPC Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RES opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

RPC Company Profile



RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

