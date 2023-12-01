Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,224 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 467.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $63.53 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

