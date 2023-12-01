Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after buying an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after buying an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after buying an additional 204,378 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 446.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

